Quantcast

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF ( XT ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 158,000. Shares of XT were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ), trading up about 2.6% with over 48.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology ( MU ), up about 2.8% on volume of over 41.2 million shares. First Solar ( FSLR ) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while Cisco Systems ( CSCO ) is lagging other components of the iShares Exponential Technologies ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

Thursday&#39;s ETF with Unusual Volume: XT VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: XT , AMD , MU , FSLR , CSCO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar