The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF ( XT ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 158,000. Shares of XT were up about 0.7% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD
), trading up about 2.6% with over 48.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology ( MU
), up about 2.8% on volume of over 41.2 million shares. First Solar ( FSLR
) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while Cisco Systems ( CSCO
) is lagging other components of the iShares Exponential Technologies ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XT