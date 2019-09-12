Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VAW

The Vanguard Materials ETF ( VAW ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 527,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of VAW were up about 0.6% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Freeport-McMoran ( FCX
), trading up about 3.2% with over 15.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel ( X
), off about 0.5% on volume of over 8.2 million shares. Livent ( LTHM
) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 5.4% on the day, while Hecla Mining ( HL
) is lagging other components of the Vanguard Materials ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.
