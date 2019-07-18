The iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF ( SMMV ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 351,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 47,000. Shares of SMMV were up about 0.1% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Zynga ( ZNGA
), trading up about 1.8% with over 31.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and New York Mortgage Trust ( NYMT
), off about 3% on volume of over 20.4 million shares. McEwen Mining ( MUX
) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.7% on the day, while Adtran ( ADTN
) is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 23.3%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMMV