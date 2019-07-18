Quantcast

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMMV

By BNK Invest,

The iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF ( SMMV ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 351,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 47,000. Shares of SMMV were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Zynga ( ZNGA ), trading up about 1.8% with over 31.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and New York Mortgage Trust ( NYMT ), off about 3% on volume of over 20.4 million shares. McEwen Mining ( MUX ) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.7% on the day, while Adtran ( ADTN ) is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 23.3%.

