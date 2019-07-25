The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF ( RYF ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 91,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of RYF were off about 0.6% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Bank of America ( BAC
), trading down about 1.2% with over 25.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo ( WFC
), off about 0.5% on volume of over 10.4 million shares. Torchmark ( TMK
) is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.1% on the day, while Ameriprise Financial ( AMP
) is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, trading lower by about 4%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYF