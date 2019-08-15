Quantcast

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 242,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of FXZ were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading off about 5% with over 13.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, down about 4.5% on volume of over 8.1 million shares. Graftech International is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.9% on the day.

