The iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 196,000. Shares of ESGE were off about 0.3% on the day.
Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary ( BABA
), trading up about 0.3% with over 12.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pinduoduo, up about 4% on volume of over 5.8 million shares. Iqiyi is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.1%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ESGE