Quantcast

Thursday's ETF Movers: XBI, XLE

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF ( XBI ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of TG Therapeutics ( TGTX ), up about 13.3% and shares of Opko Health ( OPK ), up about 10.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF ( XLE ), off about 0.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of ConocoPhillips ( COP ), lower by about 2.7%, and shares of Hess (HES), lower by about 2.1% on the day.

Thursday&#39;s ETF Movers: XBI, XLE VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XBI, XLE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: XBI , TGTX , OPK , XLE , COP


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar