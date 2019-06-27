In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF ( XBI ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of TG Therapeutics ( TGTX ), up about 13.3% and shares of Opko Health ( OPK ), up about 10.2% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF ( XLE
), off about 0.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of ConocoPhillips ( COP
), lower by about 2.7%, and shares of Hess (HES), lower by about 2.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XBI, XLE