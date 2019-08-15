In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vipshop Holdings, up about 16.8% and shares of Noah Holdings, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Noble, lower by about 10.7%, and shares of Baker Hughes, lower by about 5.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: MCHI, OIH