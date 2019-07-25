Quantcast

Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, LIT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ( ITB ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Meritage Homes ( MTH ), up about 15.7% and shares of Universal Forest Products ( UFPI ), up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF ( LIT ), off about 3.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Tesla ( TSLA ), lower by about 14%, and shares of Albemarle (ALB), lower by about 1.8% on the day.

