Thursday's ETF Movers: GXC, XOP

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P China ETF ( GXC ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lexinfintech Holdings ( LX ), up about 4.7% and shares of Cheetah Mobile ( CMCM ), up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF ( XOP ), off about 1.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Extraction Oil & Gas ( XOG ), lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Southwestern Energy (SWN), lower by about 7.3% on the day.

