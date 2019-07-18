Quantcast

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XLC

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver ( EXK ), up about 11.6% and shares of Premier Gold Mines (PG.CA), up about 9.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF ( XLC ), down about 0.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Netflix ( NFLX ), lower by about 10.4%, and shares of Centurylink ( CTL ), lower by about 3.4% on the day.

