In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver ( EXK ), up about 11.6% and shares of Premier Gold Mines (PG.CA), up about 9.5% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF ( XLC
), down about 0.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Netflix ( NFLX
), lower by about 10.4%, and shares of Centurylink ( CTL
), lower by about 3.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XLC