In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Detour Gold, up about 8.3% and shares of Kinross Gold, up about 7.5% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 5.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Whiting Petroleum, lower by about 38.1%, and shares of Concho Resources, lower by about 24% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, XOP