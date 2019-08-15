Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 16.75% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 38.26% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 25.27% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and CMS make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.5% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 4.15% on a year-to-date basis. Agilent Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.07% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. is up 47.38% year-to-date. Combined, A and IDXX make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.3% Financial +0.2% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Materials -0.7% Services -0.8% Energy -1.2%

