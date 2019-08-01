Quantcast

Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

By BNK Invest,

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 15.58% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is up 22.62% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 9.15% year-to-date. Combined, AES and D make up approximately 9.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.9% and 6.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 6.00% on a year-to-date basis. Nektar Therapeutics, meanwhile, is down 5.72% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 7.17% year-to-date. Combined, NKTR and VRTX make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.6%
Materials -1.1%
Consumer Products -1.3%
Financial -1.4%
Services -1.6%
Industrial -1.6%
Energy -3.4%

