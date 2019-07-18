In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver ( EXK ), up about 11.9% and shares of Sandstorm Gold ( SAND ) up about 8.4% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Philip Morris International ( PM
), trading up by about 8.9% and British American Tobacco Industries ( BTI
), trading up by about 7.5% on Thursday.
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks