Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Endeavour Silver ( EXK ), up about 11.9% and shares of Sandstorm Gold ( SAND ) up about 8.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Philip Morris International ( PM ), trading up by about 8.9% and British American Tobacco Industries ( BTI ), trading up by about 7.5% on Thursday.

