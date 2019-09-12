Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 17.17% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 2.81% year-to-date, and Ball Corp is up 62.22% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and BLL make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) and Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.8% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 20.80% on a year-to-date basis. LKQ Corp, meanwhile, is up 35.74% year-to-date, and Hasbro, Inc. is up 51.05% year-to-date. HAS makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Services +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Energy -1.4%

