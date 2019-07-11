Quantcast

Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Industrial sector, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) and Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 20.49% year-to-date. Boeing Co. , meanwhile, is up 12.57% year-to-date, and Norfolk Southern Corp is up 35.81% year-to-date. Combined, BA and NSC make up approximately 10.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Services stocks, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) and Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 24.44% on a year-to-date basis. Lowe's Companies Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.52% year-to-date, and Costco Wholesale Corp is up 35.81% year-to-date. Combined, LOW and COST make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Industrial +0.2%
Services 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Materials -0.3%
Energy -0.3%
Healthcare -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Utilities -0.8%

Investing , Stocks
IYC , BA , NSC , XLI , LOW


