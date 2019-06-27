Quantcast

Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of New Home Company ( NWHM ), up about 11.2% and shares of KB Home ( KBH ) up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction materials & machinery shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Forterra ( FRTA ), trading up by about 12.2% and Apogee Enterprises ( APOG ), trading up by about 10.5% on Thursday.

