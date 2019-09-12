Quantcast

Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Skyline Champion ( SKY ), up about 3.8% and shares of M.D.C. Holdings ( MDC ) up about 3.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by 22nd Century Group ( XXII ), trading higher by about 7.7% and Turning Point Brands ( TPB ), trading up by about 4.8% on Thursday.

