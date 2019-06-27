Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within the sector, Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 15.65% year-to-date. Macerich Co , meanwhile, is down 18.85% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation, is down 1.42% year-to-date. SCHW makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL) and Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.2% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 26.85% on a year-to-date basis. CenturyLink Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.50% year-to-date, and Tripadvisor Inc, is down 13.46% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1% Healthcare +0.9% Services +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Materials +0.7% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Energy +0.1%

