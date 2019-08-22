Quantcast

Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 13.64% year-to-date. Macerich Co , meanwhile, is down 28.28% year-to-date, and Invesco Ltd is up 0.60% year-to-date. IVZ makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.5% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 20.73% on a year-to-date basis. Nordstrom, Inc., meanwhile, is down 33.23% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 28.89% year-to-date. Combined, JWN and GPS make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.5%
Services +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Utilities -0.0%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Energy -0.1%
Materials -0.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: IYC , MAC , IVZ , XLF , JWN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar