Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 13.64% year-to-date. Macerich Co , meanwhile, is down 28.28% year-to-date, and Invesco Ltd is up 0.60% year-to-date. IVZ makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.5% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 20.73% on a year-to-date basis. Nordstrom, Inc., meanwhile, is down 33.23% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 28.89% year-to-date. Combined, JWN and GPS make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.5% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.1% Materials -0.6%

