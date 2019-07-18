Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 18.97% year-to-date. SL Green Realty Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.43% year-to-date, and State Street Corp., is down 8.32% year-to-date. STT makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 7.76% on a year-to-date basis. Hologic Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.62% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp is up 26.20% year-to-date. Combined, HOLX and EW make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Industrial -0.0% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.3% Services -0.5%

