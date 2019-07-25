Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 1.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 18.26% year-to-date. LKQ Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.88% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc is up 41.88% year-to-date. GIS makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 14.70% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.15% year-to-date, and Sempra Energy is up 31.77% year-to-date. Combined, FE and SRE make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.1% Services -0.2% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.8% Healthcare -1.2% Energy -1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »