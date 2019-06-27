Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.1%. Within that group, Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.2% and 0.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 14.02% year-to-date. Sempra Energy, meanwhile, is up 26.04% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 12.07% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and PNW make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 12.26% on a year-to-date basis. ConocoPhillips, meanwhile, is down 0.22% year-to-date, and Kinder Morgan Inc. is up 35.57% year-to-date. Combined, COP and KMI make up approximately 9.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1% Healthcare +0.9% Services +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Materials +0.7% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Energy +0.1%

