Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 16.05% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.18% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 30.01% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and AWK make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 17.09% on a year-to-date basis. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.83% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co. is up 24.03% year-to-date. Combined, CAG and SJM make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.2% Services 0.0% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Materials -0.3% Energy -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Utilities -0.8%

