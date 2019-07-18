Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.2% and 2.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs , one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 23.47% year-to-date. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.55% year-to-date, and Dollar Tree Inc is up 21.31% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and DLTR make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 10.24% on a year-to-date basis. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 8.65% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 18.04% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Industrial -0.0% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.3% Services -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »