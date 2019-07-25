In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pedevco Corp ( PED ), down about 11.8% and shares of Unit Corporation ( UNT ) off about 8.6% on the day.
Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Hecla Mining Company ( HL
), trading lower by about 8% and U.S. Silica Holdings ( SLCA
), trading lower by about 6.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks