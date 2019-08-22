Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 12.68% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 17.25% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 18.55% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IFF make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.10% on a year-to-date basis. Cigna Corp , meanwhile, is down 17.00% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp is up 41.28% year-to-date. Combined, CI and EW make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.5% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.1% Materials -0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »