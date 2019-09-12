Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 7.57% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 27.82% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 10.27% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and NOV make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 21.22% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.91% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 9.33% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and EXC make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Services +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Energy -1.4%

