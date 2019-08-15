Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Baker Hughes, A GE Company (Symbol: BHGE) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.8% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 0.54% year-to-date. Baker Hughes, A GE Company, meanwhile, is down 2.02% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 10.24% year-to-date. Combined, BHGE and SLB make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.3% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 16.13% on a year-to-date basis. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.70% year-to-date, and L Brands, Inc, is down 20.88% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and LB make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.3% Financial +0.2% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Materials -0.7% Services -0.8% Energy -1.2%

