Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.4% loss. Within the sector, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 24.3% and 7.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.4% on the day, and up 8.63% year-to-date. Concho Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.85% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, is down 3.05% year-to-date. Combined, CXO and PXD make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.4% and 7.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 21.23% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is up 34.25% year-to-date, and Kohl's Corp., is down 23.09% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and KSS make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Healthcare -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.6% Materials -1.1% Consumer Products -1.3% Financial -1.4% Services -1.6% Industrial -1.6% Energy -3.4%

