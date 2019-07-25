Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.5% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 11.46% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 21.15% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 12.87% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and VLO make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 26.6% and 9.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.18% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.54% year-to-date, and Varian Medical Systems Inc is up 6.52% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and VAR make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.1% Services -0.2% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.8% Healthcare -1.2% Energy -1.5%

