Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 11 Details Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone 11 details. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone 11 Details : A new leak may revel more details about the iPhone 11 , reports BGR . The first information from this leak is that the base iPhone 11 will have a capacity of 128GB, which is double the previous minimum. It also claims that the third lens on the camera will support wide-angle shots at 120 degrees and can record video in 4K at 30 frames per second. The final bit says that there will be a new color with a rainbow effect. This means the color will change depending on the viewing angle.

Manhattan : Rumor has it that Apple wants to expand its presence in Manhattan , AppleInsider notes. According to this rumor, the tech company is looking to buy as much as 750,000 square feet in space. The rumors claim that the company is wanting to open a new office in the city. Previous reports have also claimed that AAPL is moving forward with such plans.

iOS 13 Beta : There's a new beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 available for download , reports MacRumors . These new betas are the seventh version that has been put out. They are also only available to developers. However, public versions will likely come out in the next few days. This is a major update that will include loads of new features when it comes to the general public. That will likely happen alongside the launch of the company's next iPhone and iPad devices.

