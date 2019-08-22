Quantcast

Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible Apple Watch Series 5 Photo Leaks

By William White,

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a photo of the company's next smartwatch. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible Apple Watch Series 5 Photo Leaks Source: Anna Hoychuk / Shutterstock.com

Watch Series 5 : A new photo going around may show off the Apple Watch Series 5 , reports BGR . The image comes from a French Instagram user. It shows a device that looks identical to the Watch Series 4. However, the key difference here is the model number that the device displays. This is "A2157." That model number is among a list of model numbers that have been submitted to regulators for new smartwatches. This seems to suggest that the Watch Series 5 won't see a redesign from the Series 4.

iPhone 11 : A new series of rumors claim to reveal more details about the iPhone 11 , MacRumors notes. These rumors claim that the device will feature new shatter-resistance technology that will help protect the smartphones from falls. It also says that Face ID on the device will be capable of working from multiple viewing angles. This includes being able to scan a person's face and unlock the iPhone 11 while sitting on a table.

Radiation Test : A new radiation test turns up some surprising results for the iPhone 7 , reports Chicago Tribune . This test found that the device was emitting radiofrequency radiation above the legal limits. The test was conducted by an accredited lab and followed the FCC's guidelines. There were three iPhone 7 devices in the test to guarantee is wasn't a single faulty product. Chicago Tribune paid for the test and now the FCC is investigating the iPhone 7 as well.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

