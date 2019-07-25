Thursday Apple Rumors: New MacBook Pro Won’t Have Butterfly Keyboard

Quantcast

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a change to the MacBook Pro keyboard. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Thursday Apple Rumors: New MacBook Pro Won't Have Butterfly KeyboardMacBook Pro : A new rumor claims that Apple is changing the keyboard in the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro , reports AppleInsider . This rumor claims that the company is going to stop using butterfly switches starting with this laptop. Instead, it will switch over to scissor switches. The rumor says this change will come to all MacBooks releasing in 2020. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone Demand : New reports claim that Apple suppliers are preparing for moderate iPhone demand later this year , MacRumors notes. This report says that suppliers are expecting to produce parts for 75 million AAPL smartphones in the second half of 2019. This roughly matches iPhone demand from the same period in 2018. It will be hard to track iPhone sales this year as the tech company no longer releases those numbers.

Solar Power : Apple is a solar power giant in the U.S. , reports 9to5Mac . A recent report from Solar Means Business names the company as the largest user of solar power in the country. It has roughly 400 megawatts of total installed capacity. All of the company's operations are 100% powered by renewable resources. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Target (NYSE: TGT ) take the second and third spots, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: AAPL , AMZN , TGT


