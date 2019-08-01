Quantcast

Thursday Apple Rumors: New Budget iPad May Launch in Q3

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new budget iPad. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Thursday Apple Rumors: New Budget iPad May Launch in Q3 Budget iPad : A new rumor claims that Apple is preparing to release a new budget iPad this year , reports AppleInsider . According to this rumor, the tech company wants to release a 10.2-inch iPad sometime in the third quarter of 2019. The source of the rumor doesn't reveal much in the way of details for the tablet. However, it looks like this would be a replacement for the 9.7-inch iPad. The third quarter release means we may see it launch in September.

Mac Book : Microsoft (NADAQ: MSFT ) is taking shots at Apple with a new ad campaign , BGR notes. The add campaign features a man named "Mac Book" recommending the Surface Laptop 3. The add goes on to have Mac Book talk about how much better the Surface Laptop 2 is than the MacBook. Microsoft obviously has fun with this play on words with text like "Mac Book says get a Surface Laptop."

iPhone Lawsuit : Apple is the target of another iPhone lawsuit over throttling , reports MacRumors . This is another case of the company facing criticism over the iPhone slowdown scandal that started in 2017. It's also far from the only case that the tech company is dealing with regarding throttling claims. There are more than 60 lawsuits around the world against AAPL over the iPhone slowdown allegations.

Subscribe to Apple Rumors EmailSubscribe to Apple RumorsAs of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.Compare Brokers

The post Thursday Apple Rumors: New Budget iPad May Launch in Q3 appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: AAPL , MSFT


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar