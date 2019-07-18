InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of decreasing iPhone loyalty. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Shutterstock

iPhone Loyalty : A new report claims that iPhone loyalty is down in 2019 , AppleInsider notes. The report includes data from 38,000 people that have traded in an iPhone since October 2018. It finds that only 73% of those people went with a newer version of the iPhone when trading in. This is a drop from the 88% retention rate in 2018. It's worth noting that this data doesn't take into account for iPhone owners that are part of AAPL's upgrade program.

iOS 13 Beta : There's a new version of the iOS 13 public beta available for download , reports BGR . This lets public beta testers try out the newest version of the mobile operating system before it hits a final release. Among the new features in iOS 13 is a dark mode, which is something Apple fans have been waiting for. To go along with the third iOS 13 public beta is the release of a new iPadOS 13 public beta.

Carpool Karaoke : Apple is bringing Carpool Karaoke back for another season , MacRumors notes. The popular show is going to be getting a third seasons thanks to AAPL. This show has various celebrities coming together to sing karaoke while traveling in a car. There will be one episode in the new season that will feature the cast of Stranger Things . The announcement was made on James Corden's YouTube channel.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Compare Brokers

The post Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone Loyalty Down in 2019 appeared first on InvestorPlace .