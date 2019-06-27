Quantcast

Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Investing in Japan Display

By William White,

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news concerning Japan Display . Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Investing in Japan Display Japan Display : A new rumor claims that Apple is making a major investment in Japan Display , reports 9to5Mac . According to this rumor, the tech company is investing $100 million into the company. It also claims that AAPL is shifting more LCD orders to the company. All of this comes after claims last week that Japan Display was having some trouble and its rescue plan wasn't clear.

MacBook Pro Recall : More details about the 2015 MacBook Pro recall are now available , MacRumors notes. This recall is for 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops that were sold from September 2015 to February 2017. The reason behind the recall is that the batteries in these devices can overheat. There have been a total of 26 incidents connected to this issue. The recall includes 432,000 laptops sold in the U.S. and 26,000 sold in Canada.

Pokemon Masters : A new Pokemon game will be coming to iOS devices later this year , reports AppleInsider . This new game is Pokemon Masters and it will launch sometime this summer. The game allows players to join forces and create teams of three for real-time battles. It will also let them pair up with Pokemon trainers from previous games in the series. It will also be coming to Android devices at the same time it drops on iOS.

The post Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Investing in Japan Display appeared first on InvestorPlace .



