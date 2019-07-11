Quantcast

Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses

By William White,

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about AR glasses. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses AR Glasses : A new rumor claims that Apple is no longer moving forward with plans for AR glasses , reports MacRumors. This rumor claims that the tech company is terminating the project. However, the details as to why are still unknown. This is a change over several previous rumors that come from reliable sources. These rumors were saying that AAPL is planning to release a pair of AR glasses sometime next year.

Notchless iPhone : Apple may be planning to release a notcheless iPhone in the future , AppleInsider notes. Haters of the notch shouldn't get their hopes up yet. The rumor says that the notch won't be going away until the 2020 iPhone. The source of this rumor is TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has a strong tack record when it comes to leaking AAPL's plans. He says that a smaller front-facing camera will be the death of the display notch.

Walkie-Talkie : Apple isn't allowing Watch users to make use of the Walkie-Talkie feature , reports 9to5Mac . The Walkie-Talkie feature was shut off by the company due to a privacy issue. This problem could allow other individuals to listen in on conversations secretly. The company hasn't revealed how the issue works. However, it doesn't believe any harm has come from the vulnerability.

