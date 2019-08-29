Quantcast

Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Helping With Third-Party Repairs

By William White,

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the tech company helping with third-party repairs. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Third-Party Repairs : Apple is making it easier for customers to have repairs made by a third party . This change has the company offering up the tools, training and same parts that it uses for its own repairs. This will allow other shops to more easily complete repairs for the most common issues that customers run into. It's worth noting that this assistance from AAPL is only for iPhone devices that are out of warranty.

India Store : It doesn't look like Apple is going to be opening a store in India anytime soon , reports 9to5Mac . The company notes that it appreciates the assistance from Prime Minister Modi in bringing its business to India. However, it still isn't quite ready to have a physical retail store in the country. The company does note that it will have more to announce at a future date.

iPhone Sales Prediction : A new iPhone sales prediction from Nomura Instinet looks bad for Apple , AppleInsider notes. It is predicting that the company will sell 186 million iPhone units during the December quarter. This is the same as Wall Street's estimate. Despite this, Nomura Instinet's price per unit is lower. It is estimating an average of $745 per unit as compared to analysts' average of $749 per unit.

