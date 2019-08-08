Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the new 16-inch MacBook Pro will launch. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

MacBook Pro Launch : Another rumor claims to know when the 16-inch MacBook Pro will launch , reports MacRumors . According to this rumor, the tech company is planning for the device to come out sometime this fall. The rumor actually specifically mentions that the new laptop from AAPL will come out during the third quarter of 2019. This lines up with several other rumors about when the new MacBook Pro will come out.

Music for Artists : The Apple Music for Artists feature is now out of its beta phase , 9to5Mac notes. This means that there is now a separate app just for artists that want to track how they are doing through the platform. The tech company is promoting this feature as something helpful to indie artists that typically wouldn't have a way to measure this type of information to help grow their brand.

New Public Betas : There are several new public betas available for download today , reports AppleInsider . Anyone taking part in the public testing with Apple can now download new versions of the tvOS 13, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13 betas. These versions come after the release of new developer betas for iOS 13, and iPadOS 13 on Wednesday. The betas let public testers try out new features before they reach the general populace.

