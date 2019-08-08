Quantcast

Thursday 8/8 Insider Buying Report: PBF, GHL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, PBF Energy ( PBF )'s , Carso, S.A. de C.V. Inversora, made a $12.47M purchase of PBF, buying 538,300 shares at a cost of $23.16 a piece. Investors can buy PBF at a price even lower than Inversora did, with shares trading as low as $22.42 in trading on Thursday - that's 3.2% below Inversora's purchase price. PBF Energy is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Inversora made one other purchase in the past year, buying $46.61M shares for a cost of $28.95 each.

And at Greenhill & Co ( GHL ), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Scott L. Bok who purchased 139,220 shares for a cost of $14.36 each, for a trade totaling $2M. Before this latest buy, Bok made one other purchase in the past year, buying $4.99M shares for a cost of $22.60 each. Greenhill & Co is trading up about 8.5% on the day Thursday. Bok was up about 8.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GHL trading as high as $15.53 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 8/8 Insider Buying Report: PBF, GHL VIDEO: Thursday 8/8 Insider Buying Report: PBF, GHL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PBF , GHL


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar