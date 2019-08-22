Quantcast

Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: MMP, CLVS

By BNK Invest,

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Magellan Midstream Partners LP ( MMP ), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of MMP, for a cost of $67.28 each, for a total investment of $336,414. Thus far Joung is down about 0.5% on the buy, with shares trading as low as $66.95 in trading on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners LP is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Director James C. Blair purchased $233,400 worth of Clovis Oncology ( CLVS ), purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $5.83 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Blair in the past year. Clovis Oncology is trading down about 0.5% on the day Thursday. So far Blair is in the green, up about 4.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.09.

