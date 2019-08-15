Quantcast

Thursday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: VRAY, LKFN

By BNK Invest,

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, ViewRay's CEO, Scott William Drake, made a $500,048 purchase of VRAY, buying 131,260 shares at a cost of $3.81 each. ViewRay Inc is trading down about 2.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Drake made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $388,200 shares at a cost of $6.47 each.

And on Wednesday, Director M. Scott Welch bought $425,100 worth of Lakeland Financial, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $42.51 each. Before this latest buy, Welch purchased LKFN at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.31M at an average of $42.58 per share. Lakeland Financial is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

