Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At AbbVie ( ABBV
), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of ABBV, at a cost of $66.35 each, for a total investment of $663,500. AbbVie is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Austin made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $776,250 shares at a cost of $67.50 each.
And at Watford Holdings ( WTRE
), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer John F. Rathgeber who purchased 25,000 shares at a cost of $20.12 each, for a trade totaling $502,915. Before this latest buy, Rathgeber made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $249,278 shares at a cost of $24.93 each. Watford Holdings is trading up about 5.4% on the day Thursday.
VIDEO: Thursday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: ABBV, WTRE