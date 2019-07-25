Quantcast

Thursday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: FTSV, CADE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Forty Seven ( FTSV )'s Director, Jeffrey W. Bird, made a $6M purchase of FTSV, buying 750,000 shares at a cost of $8.00 a piece. So far Bird is in the green, up about 21.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $9.75. Forty Seven is trading up about 6.8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bird in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Director J. Richard Fredericks bought $49,989 worth of Cadence Bancorporation ( CADE ), buying 3,105 shares at a cost of $16.10 each. Before this latest buy, Fredericks purchased CADE on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $313,174 at an average of $21.15 per share. Cadence Bancorporation is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday. Fredericks was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CADE trading as high as $16.98 in trading on Thursday.

