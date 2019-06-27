Quantcast

Thursday 6/27 Insider Buying Report: ELOX, ADC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( ELOX )'s Director, Ran Nussbaum, made a $1.8M purchase of ELOX, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $9.00 a piece. So far Nussbaum is in the green, up about 5.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $9.51. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 4.5% on the day Thursday.

And at Agree Realty Corp. ( ADC ), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director John Rakolta Jr. who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $64.20 each, for a trade totaling $642,000. Before this latest buy, Rakolta Jr. purchased ADC on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.2M at an average of $58.60 per share. Agree Realty Corp. is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 6/27 Insider Buying Report: ELOX, ADC VIDEO: Thursday 6/27 Insider Buying Report: ELOX, ADC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ELOX , ADC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar