Quantcast

Three injured in suspected attack near Israeli settlement

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


JERUSALEM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Three people were injured in a Palestinian attack near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, according to early reports by the Israeli military on Friday.

A military spokesman said the attack was carried out near Dolev, a settlement northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

"Three people appear to be injured at the scene," the spokesman said, adding that troops were searching the area.

Israel'sMagen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating three people in "serious condition", including a 46-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman.





This article appears in: Government , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar