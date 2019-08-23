Three injured in suspected attack near Israeli settlement

Shutterstock photo





JERUSALEM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Three people were injured in a Palestinian attack near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, according to early reports by the Israeli military on Friday.

A military spokesman said the attack was carried out near Dolev, a settlement northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

"Three people appear to be injured at the scene," the spokesman said, adding that troops were searching the area.

Israel'sMagen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating three people in "serious condition", including a 46-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman.