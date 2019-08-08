Three Bad Signs for Trump’s Reelection

(Washington)

It has been a bad week for President Trump and his reelection chances appear to have taken a hit, argues Bloomberg. The reason is that the events of the last week have hurt him in three key areas: suburban voters, rural voters, and industrial states. The massacres of the last week, and Trump's reluctance to push tougher gun laws, will likely harm him in critical suburban areas, where Democrats have been taking votes. Additionally, on the trade war front, both rural voters and industrial states are likely to be upset at recent developments, which could wound the President further.

FINSUM : We think polls still aren't doing justice to Trump's chances, but we have to agree that the last week has not done him any favors.