Thomson Reuters sales rise 9%, raises outlook

By Reuters

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp , on Thursday reported a 9% rise in quarterly sales compared to the same period a year ago, while also raising its forecasts for the next two years.

The news and information provider and parent of Reuters News reported second-quarter revenue of $1.42 billion, up from $1.31 billion a year ago as Thomson Reuters gained from payments it received from Refinitiv for its news service.

Thomson Reuters also said in a statement that it and private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone had agreed to sell Refinitiv to the London Stock Exchange in an all share deal with an enterprise value of around $27 billion.





